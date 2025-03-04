Burglars targeted striker Isak during spree of high-value break-ins, court hears

A gang of burglars targeted Premier League star Alexander Isak as they carried out a series of high-value break-ins, jurors were told.

The Newcastle United and Sweden forward was the third victim of the gang who had already stolen jewellery and clothes worth more than £1 million from a Tyneside businesswoman, a court was told.

Three members of the same family, living in Italy, have admitted conspiracy to commit burglary, Newcastle Crown Court has heard.

But a fourth family member, Valentino Nikolov, 32, denies the charge.

Dan Cordey, prosecuting, said the Newcastle United player’s home in Darras Hall was subjected to a break-in last April.

He will outline more of the prosecution case about that on Wednesday.

Earlier, Mr Cordey said that the gang arrived in the UK via a ferry from Calais to Dover in a Citroen C3 and a Ford motorhome last March.

They headed to London then drove to the North East a few days later, Mr Cordey said.

The gang used the Citroen to travel to break-ins and the motorhome was a base where they slept, the prosecution said.

The first burglary was at the home of Helen and Michael McCardle in Jesmond, Newcastle, on March 30 last year when the couple were on holiday, Mr Cordey said.

The gang stole her CBE medal, the prosecution said, as well as clothes, jewellery, gold coins and handbags worth more than £1 million.

Two days later the gang broke into the home of Stephanie Stokoe, in Whitburn, Sunderland, and stole property including jewellery, designer handbags and shoes worth more than £100,000, the prosecution said.

Nikolov, of Tew Park Road, Birmingham, is representing himself at the trial and requires an Italian interpreter.

Jurors have been told his brother Giacomo Nikolov, 28, his sister Jela Jovanovic, 43, and her son Charlie Jovanovic, 23, who all reside in Italy, have admitted conspiracy to commit burglary.

Safet Ramic, who is the 58-year-old father of Valentino Nikolov’s former partner, and who is from Winson Street, Birmingham, denies handling stolen goods.

The prosecution will continue opening its case on Wednesday.