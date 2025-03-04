Boy injured in attack at primary school in north Dublin

An investigation is under way after a pupil at a primary school in Dublin was injured in an attack.

Police in north Dublin said the incident happened at the school and that two children, who both attend the school, were involved.

The boy, who is believed to be 11-years-old, was taken to a hospital in Dublin with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

It is understood that an implement was used during the incident.

Gardai say they are in contact with the parents of both children.

“An Garda Siochana is currently liaising with school management and staff with a view to identifying the precise circumstances around the incident,” gardai said in a statement.

“An Garda Siochana will continue to engage with all relevant State agencies regarding this incident.

“There is no concern for public safety.”