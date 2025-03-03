Woman pleads guilty to killing six-year-old son

A woman has admitted killing her six-year-old son in a “terrible incident”, a court has heard.

Karolina Zurawska, from Gendros, Swansea, pleaded guilty at Swansea Crown Court on Monday to the manslaughter of Alexander Zurawski, but denied murder.

Alexander was found dead at a property in Gendros on August 29.

Speaking through an interpreter, the 41-year-old defendant also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of her father, Krzysztof Siwi, 67, earlier the same day.

The manslaughter charge was accepted by Mike Jones KC, who appeared for the prosecution.

Mr Jones said three psychiatric experts concluded Zurawska had been suffering from a psychotic illness at the time of the “terrible incident”.

“A diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia, therefore providing an explanation for the killing and satisfying the criteria for the partial defence of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

“Those pleas are acceptable to the prosecution in the circumstances.”

Judge Paul Thomas KC remanded Zurawska into custody for sentencing on April 25.

In a statement issued by South Wales Police following his death, Alexander’s family described him as a “very kind child”.

“Alexander was always well-behaved and never naughty,” they said.

“He was very clever and very mature for his age. He had great understanding of facts.

“Alexander was always helpful, always eager to assist with cooking and cleaning.

“Alexander spoke both English and Polish and would often correct his parents with their English if they got words wrong.

“He was amazing.”

The family also thanked the emergency services who responded to the incident.

Bethan Peterson, headteacher of Whitestone Primary School, said they were “devastated” to hear of Alexander’s death.

“Alexander was a delightful, determined little boy whose tenacity and positive demeanour ensured his success in all he undertook,” she said.

“He was an extremely loved and popular boy amongst his peers, staff and with all who knew him. He will be sadly missed.”