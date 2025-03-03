What the papers say – March 3

The papers on Monday are led by a rallying cry to Europe from Sir Keir Starmer on behalf of Ukraine.

The Times, The Guardian, Daily Express and i report the Prime Minister invited European leaders to join a “coalition of the willing” led by Britain and France, which is aimed at enforcing any future peace deal in Ukraine.

The story was also carried by the Financial Times, while The Daily Telegraph said the PM declared the continent was “at a crossroads”.

Images of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with the King following their private meeting feature on the front of the Daily Mirror, The Sun and Metro, with the act declared a “show of solidarity” from the monarch by the Daily Mail.