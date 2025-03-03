‘Very possible’ Scottish troops could head to Ukraine in peacekeeping force

It is “very possible” Scottish troops could head to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping force, the Scottish Secretary has said.

Last month, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he would be willing to send UK forces personnel to Ukraine in a bid to enforce a deal with Russia that would end the war, something he said he did not consider “lightly”.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said forces from north of the border could be included.

The Scottish Secretary spoke on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Let’s be very clear, it would be a peacekeeping role, that’s what the Prime Minister has offered, but it’s also about Europe stepping up,” he told Bauer Media.

“That’s why the Prime Minister had that European summit with all the European leaders, Nato and President Zelensky yesterday, it was to go through what a peace looks like.”

Asked about the prospect of Scottish troops heading to the country, Mr Murray said: “It’s very possible, but what we want to see is peace as quickly as possible, and that’s what the Prime Minister is doing.”

Peace, however, would have to be backed by the US, the Scottish Secretary added, to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not “come back for more” after a deal was struck.

The comments come after tensions flared between the US and Ukraine last week, with an Oval Office meeting including President Volodymyr Zelensky, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance devolving into a shouting match.

After the meeting, Mr Trump said Mr Zelensky could “come back when you’re ready for peace”.

Responding to the White House meeting, Mr Murray told the PA news agency it was important “we move beyond that”, adding things that “are good colour and good stories” are put aside.

Asked if the US can continue to be a trusted partner on the world stage, the Scottish Secretary said: “It 100% is and we have to make sure it is, because their security, our security here in the UK and Europe’s security is dependent on that – we all work together in Nato.”