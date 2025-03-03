UK plays down French ‘one-month truce’ proposal for Ukraine

The UK has played down French proposals for a one-month truce in Ukraine as a minister warned a temporary pause in the fighting could give Russia time to regroup and attack again.

Armed forces minister Luke Pollard said various options are on the table but insisted no plan has been agreed after France’s president, Emmanuel Macron, said his country and Britain are backing the prospect of a limited ceasefire.

Sir Keir Starmer convened an emergency summit of European leaders over the weekend as allies scramble to find a way forward following the Oval Office row between Donald Trump, JD Vance and Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, left, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, centre, and France’s president Emmanuel Macron met during the summit on Sunday (Justin Tallis/PA)

The Prime Minister is expected to update MPs on his meeting with the US president in Washington last week and his conversations with European counterparts on Sunday.

Speaking to broadcasters on Monday morning, Mr Pollard distanced the Government from claims that a Franco-British proposal for a one-month truce covering air, sea and attacks on critical infrastructure had been presented to the summit.

“No agreement has been made on what a truce looks like, and so I don’t recognise the precise part you mentioned there,” he told Times Radio.

But he appeared to signal that military deployments to Ukraine from European countries would be possible even without the US backstop sought by the Prime Minister and allies.

Asked whether troops could be sent to Kyiv with or without an American guarantee, he said: “Military deployments are possible. But the point is, we want a durable and lasting peace.

“And this is where it’s really important to understand the distinction between a short pause, which might be able to be achieved, but that doesn’t sustain a durable peace, because there’s a genuine worry by President Zelensky and the Ukrainians that a short pause will simply allow the Russian forces to reconstitute, to rearm, to regroup and then to attack again.”

His message appeared at odds with that of Eleonore Caroit, a deputy in the French National Assembly for the Renaissance party and vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that plans for a ceasefire in Ukraine send “a very strong message” and show that “if we want, we can do something”.

“It’s not despair but seeing your strongest and longest ally, the US, have the attitude that they had a few days ago is of concern of course,” she said.

“And this shows that we’re capable of making proposals and that these proposals can lead somewhere.”

Downing Street said there are a “number of options” on the table.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “What I’m not going to do is provide a running commentary on those options, but there are clearly a number of options on the table.”

But Sir Keir is clear that any peace deal “must be lasting, it must be durable, it must ensure that Ukraine has got significant defensive capabilities”.

Key to the discussions, led by Britain and France, has been an insistence on the inclusion of an American backstop as part of any peacekeeping deal in order to deter future Russian aggression.

The US has not yet committed to providing any such security guarantee, which the UK sees as essential to ensuring a “durable and lasting” ceasefire.

Defence Secretary John Healey is expected to visit the US later this week to move discussions forward (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Pollard insisted that Washington “remains our closest security ally” and that Britain trusts intelligence sent to America will not reach the Kremlin.

Defence Secretary John Healey is expected to visit the US later this week to move discussions forward, with military delegates and other officials also due to fly over to the country.

In other developments over the weekend:

– Mr Zelensky told reporters he is prepared to stand down in exchange for Nato membership, and suggested he is ready to sign the minerals deal with the US.

– Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet the King, and raise the US president’s threat to annex Canada – a Commonwealth nation – with the monarch.

– President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has said she will present a plan to “rearm” Europe in the coming days.

– Chancellor Rachel Reeves signed off on a £2.26 billion loan scheme to help Ukraine buy weapons and fund its reconstruction after the war, which will be repaid with the profits of frozen Russian assets.

– The Liberal Democrats have called on the Government to bring forward emergency legislation on Monday in Parliament to begin the seizure of Russian assets frozen in European banks.