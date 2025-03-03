Two people face Kenyan court in Scottish businessman murder inquiry

Two suspects in the murder inquiry following the death of a Scottish businessmen in Kenya can be held for 21 days for further police investigations, a court has ruled.

Reports indicate the pair appeared in court in Milimani on Monday, after being arrested in connection with the death of Campbell Scott.

Mr Scott’s body was found in a sack of pineapples in a forest days after he went missing in Nairobi.

He was last seen attending a conference at the JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi on February 16.

His body was found in a forest around 66 miles south-east of Nairobi on February 24, with his hands tied.

Thomas Maitha, a local administrator and Kivani location chief, previously told Kenya’s The Standard newspaper: “He appeared to have been tortured.

“The body, which was in bad state, prompted us to escalate the matter further.

“In addition to the physical injuries, the killer(s) had tied his hands from the back and stuffed the body in the sack which had been packed with ripe pineapples.”

Mr Campbell, believed to be from Dunfermline in Fife, was a senior director at credit-scoring firm Fico.

After Mr Scott’s death was confirmed, a Fico spokesperson said: “We are devastated by this tragic news. Campbell was a leader in our international scores business.

“He joined Fico in 2014 and was instrumental in introducing scores to new markets and growing our business with existing partnerships.

“We mourn his passing and will miss his humour and kindness.

“Our thoughts are with Campbell’s family and friends.”

A spokesman for the National Police Service of Kenya described it as a “heinous, heinous crime” and said it is an “intricate and complex” investigation which is now being led by the country’s homicide unit.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said previously: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Kenya and are in contact with the local authorities.”