Two men charged after Paddington Bear statue cut in half and stolen

Two men have been charged with criminal damage after a newly-installed Paddington Bear statue was cut in half and stolen from a bench.

The statue, in Northbrook Street, Newbury, Berkshire, was damaged before the broken piece was stolen shortly after 2am on Sunday, Thames Valley Police said.

Daniel Heath, 22, of Oakhall Park, Thornton, West Yorkshire, and William Lawrence, 22, of John Street, Enderby, Leicestershire, were both charged with one count of criminal damage on Monday.

The pair have been released on conditional bail and will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on March 25.

The stolen part of the statue, which was only unveiled in October last year, was recovered by officers.

Investigating officer inspector Alan Hawkett previously said: “The Paddington Bear statue is a beloved part of Newbury, so we have been doing everything we can to locate it and the offenders.

“I am delighted we have made two arrests and recovered the statue, which we will keep safe and support its restoration to its rightful place in Northbrook Street.

“In the meantime, Paddington is heading to Newbury police station for a much-needed marmalade sandwich.”

Lee Dillon, Liberal Democrat MP for Newbury, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “Heartbreaking to see that Paddington in Newbury has been vandalised. He brings so much joy to our community.

“Just yesterday, I stopped to take a photo of him with my family. This senseless damage is so disappointing.”