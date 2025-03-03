Teenage terror suspect told extremist she ‘loved’ him, inquest hears

An autistic schoolgirl was “significantly radicalised” by a neo-Nazi she met online who she professed her love to before she was charged with terrorism offences, an inquest has heard.

Chesterfield Coroner’s Court heard that 16-year-old Rhianan Rudd, who died at a children’s home on May 19 2022, was deemed to hold “explicit far-right extremist views”.

Rhianan, who had an “obsession” with Adolf Hitler, was pronounced dead at Bluebell House Residential Home in Nottinghamshire when she was found with a ligature around her neck five months after her charges were dropped, a coroner was told.

Rhianan died at a children’s home in Nottinghamshire (Family handout/PA)

Paige McMahon, who was a social worker with Derbyshire County Council, met the teenager after her arrest in October 2020 and spoke to Rhianan’s mother, Emily Carter, who said her daughter had spoken to a man who was discovered to be on terror watch, which Rhianan had found “funny”, the inquest heard.

The inquest was told that Rhianan and the man “spoke a lot online” and would “tell each other that they loved each other”.

Ms McMahon carried out a section 47 inquiry to investigate the risks to the teenager and concluded that there were “significant concerns relating to Rhianan being exploited, speaking to unknown males online who are linked to extremism”.

The social worker also raised concerns around Rhianan self-harming and carving a swastika into her forehead, the court heard.

Ms McMahon found that “Rhianan’s risk of exploitation would increase particularly around extremism and radicalisation” without intervention, the inquest heard.

She found that Rhianan was “at significant risk of being criminalised” and she was “likely to suffer significant harm if things do not change”, and so she was made subject of a child protection plan which outlines how to keep a child safe, Ms McMahon told the coroner.

The court was also told that Ms Carter’s partner at the time, American Dax Mallaburn – who had previously been in prison, had a swastika tattoo but “did not support these views”.

Rhianan Rudd was the youngest person in the UK to be charged with terror offences (Family handout/PA)

The social worker was told that Mr Mallaburn, who lived with the family in the UK for a period of time, “had nothing to do with Rhianan or her views”, the inquest heard.

The social worker recorded: “(Ms Carter) stated that Dax did not support these views, that he did have a swastika tattooed on his arm but this was to do with prison politics and he had changed a lot upon his release.”

The inquest heard that Mr Mallaburn said he had a “conversation” with the extremist who Rhianan said was aged 17, but Mr Mallaburn thought he was older.

When Ms McMahon met Rhianan in March 2022, she said the girl was “confident, smiling and had aspirations”, before concerns were raised about her again the following month.

On April 8, Ms McMahon met with Rhianan, who was excited to start an apprenticeship and shared her desire to be a jockey, but later that month there was a concern raised by the children’s home that she had been wearing camouflage overalls with a German flag on.

The inquest continues.