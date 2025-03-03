Starmer suggests MPs will get vote on deploying British troops in Ukraine

Sir Keir Starmer has suggested MPs would get a vote on potential deployment of British troops in Ukraine, saying Parliament will be able to “express its view”, but the situation is currently “nowhere near that stage”.

The Prime Minister responded to concerns of MPs on the UK “coming to a direct military conflict with a nuclear armed Russia” and personnel being sent “into harm’s way” without a US security agreement.

Sir Keir convened an emergency summit of European leaders over the weekend as allies scrambled to find a way forward following the Oval Office row between US President Donald Trump, vice president JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Key to the European discussions has been an insistence on the inclusion of an American backstop as part of any peacekeeping deal in order to deter future Russian aggression.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and France’s President Emmanuel Macron held a meeting on Sunday (Justin Tallis/PA)

The US has not yet committed to providing any such security guarantee, which the UK sees as essential to ensuring a “durable and lasting” ceasefire.

In his statement to the Commons on Monday, Sir Keir said the “coalition of the willing” European leaders agreed to “intensify planning now”.

He said: “As this House would expect, Britain will play a leading role. With, if necessary and together with others, boots on the ground and planes in the air.

“It is right that Europe do the heavy lifting to support peace on our continent, but to succeed, this effort must also have strong US backing.

People take part in a rally in support of Ukraine outside Downing Street (Lucy North/PA)

“I want to assure the House I take none of this lightly. I visited British troops in Estonia and no aspect of my role weighs more heavily than the deployment of British troops in the service of the defence and security in Europe, and yet I do feel very strongly that the future of Ukraine is vital for our national security.”

Labour MP for Leeds East, Richard Burgon, welcomed the “growing push” for a peace deal in Ukraine but raised concern on the UK coming into direct conflict with Russia.

He said: “I am alarmed by the issue of deploying British troops on the ground in Ukraine and British military planes in the skies over Ukraine, because there’s no getting away from the fact that would risk our country coming to a direct military conflict with a nuclear-armed Russia, and the consequences of millions of people in our country and across Europe of such war and nuclear conflict really don’t bear thinking about.

“So, given the enormity of such a decision, will the Prime Minister commit to ensuring a vote in the House of Commons before any such deployment in keeping with the important principles of our parliamentary democracy?”

Sir Keir replied: “The risk to our country is if we do not fight for the peace.

“My position on the sustained deployment of our troops is that this House would of course want to discuss that and vote on that, but we’re nowhere near that stage at the moment.”

Former Labour leader, now Independent MP, Jeremy Corbyn asked under what circumstances Sir Keir would deploy troops in Ukraine participating in “fighting activity” and if he would “come to the House before any such decision is taken”.

The Prime Minister replied: “Of course it’s right that this House should have details and discussion of any security guarantees and the right to express its view, and I’ll ensure that that happens.”

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn asked under what circumstances Sir Keir would deploy troops in Ukraine participating in ‘fighting activity’ (Ben Birchall/Jacob King/PA)

Conservative former minister Andrew Murrison said service families would be looking on at deployment debates “very anxiously indeed”.

He asked: “Would the Prime Minister agree with me that it would be utter folly if the United Kingdom or France or Norway or Canada sent their sons and daughters into harm’s way without all necessary security guarantees from the United States?”

Sir Keir said he agreed and a US security backstop is “vital if it’s to act as a guarantee”, adding “that’s uppermost in my mind.”

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch welcomed the Prime Minister’s actions over the weekend and reaffirmed her party’s support for Ukraine.

She said: “The Prime Minister has suggested that British troops could be deployed in Ukraine. There are obviously a range of possible options for what such a deployment could look like, and we are keen to work with the Government, but we will need details of any such plan.

“This will be a difficult but significant step. I know many in Parliament and across our country will be interested in what this entails, and I ask him to work with us so there can be effective scrutiny.”

In his response, Sir Keir said he would put details before the House “if we get to that stage” and said the Opposition Leader will get “whatever briefings she needs” to be fully informed on proposals.