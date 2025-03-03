Signs of more families getting top choice of secondary school

There are signs that more children are gaining places at their first choice of secondary school in a number of areas in England, a survey suggests.

Hundreds of thousands of families across England are finding out which secondary school their child will be joining this September, on what is commonly known as national offer day.

Early indications from a PA news agency survey of local authorities suggest that a youngster’s chances of winning a place at their preferred school varies significantly depending on where they live.

The survey, sent to councils in England, excluding London, suggests that a number of local authorities have seen a rise in the proportion of children securing their first choice compared with last year.

Early figures, from 44 councils which provided comparable data, show that 29 have seen an increase in the proportion of pupils getting their first choice, 14 have seen a decline, and one has seen no change.

Among the areas where high proportions of pupils have obtained their first preference are East Riding in Yorkshire where 97.8% got their top choice, and Tameside in Greater Manchester where 97.2% were offered their first pick.

In comparison, in Manchester, only 74% of children got their first preference, while in Birmingham 73.96% got their top choice.

England’s school system has been put under pressure in recent years as a population bulge has been moving into secondary schools.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “We know that national offer day is an exciting but also anxious time for many families.

“While most children will receive a place at their first-choice school, we understand that some families will be disappointed.

“The demand for secondary school places has been rising for a number of years and is expected to increase again this year.

“However, the impact varies across different areas, with factors like new housing developments influencing local pressures.

“Highly sought-after schools – often in more affluent areas with strong Ofsted ratings – face intense demand, while others struggle with lower pupil numbers, creating financial challenges.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, has predicted there will be “too many cases” where a specialist place is the parents’ preference for their child with special educational needs and disabilities (Send) – but they will be given a mainstream school place instead.

He warned that families face an “unfair postcode lottery” to secure specialist school places for their children with additional needs.

Speaking on national offer day, Mr Whiteman said: “There is a lot of pressure on secondary school places at the moment, as we are experiencing a population bulge in that age group that is due to peak in 2026/2027.

“Although the majority of pupils will still get their first choice of secondary school, that doesn’t take away from the difficulty and disappointment experienced by those families who have missed out.

“There is also a concern that overall national figures mask quite big regional variations – there will be areas where the proportion of pupils not getting their first choice of secondary school are much higher.

“This can be due to regional volatility in populations, for example areas with major house building, or places like London where populations are decreasing rapidly.”

Official data shows that, last year, 82.9% of pupils were offered their first choice of secondary school – which was up slightly on 82.6% in 2023.