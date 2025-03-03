O’Neill pledges transparency around programme for government targets

Stormont’s First Minister has pledged to be transparent over progress to achieve the targets set out in the Executive’s new programme for government.

Michelle O’Neill said the publication of the first programme for government (PFG) agreed by a Stormont executive since 2011 marked a “significant day” for the coalition in Belfast.

When a draft version of the plan was published in September last year, critics expressed concern that the governance blueprint lacked tangible targets or milestones by which to measure progress on the administration’s stated priorities.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly with the Stormont Executive’s programme for government outside Parliament Buildings in Belfast (David Young/PA)

The final version, which was signed off by ministers last Thursday, does include a range of targets.

Among them is goal of building more than 5,000 new social homes by 2027.

By that date, ministers also want to see an additional 70,000 hospital patients treated per year.

The document, called Our Plan: Doing What Matters Most, aims to increase renewable electricity capacity by 40% within the current Assembly mandate and progress a plan for speeding up the justice system.

Ministers have pledged to keep the public informed on progress by publishing annual reports.

Presenting the plan to the Assembly on Monday, Ms O’Neill said: “We will be open and transparent about the progress we’re making, and we’ll also take every possible step to ensure this programme is delivering what we set out to do.”

The Sinn Fein vice president, who jointly leads the Executive with DUP deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, said ministers would now “get on with the job of delivering”.

She said while the four parties in the mandatory coalition do not agree on everything, she said they had attempted to prioritise the areas where there is agreement in the PFG.

Stormont opposition leader Matthew O’Toole MLA of the SDLP criticised the plan (PA)

“We bring this programme for government to the house today as another step forward in our efforts to improve people’s lives,” Ms O’Neill told MLAs.

“It is about making positive difference and making things better for people.

“We will not be found wanting when it comes to doing everything we possibly can to deliver for people today, but also into the future.”

The PFG sets out three key missions – people, planet and prosperity. These are linked to an underpinning cross-cutting commitment to peace.

The document also highlights nine policy areas, entitled Doing What Matters Most Today, that the coalition will prioritise in the remainder of the mandate.

These are: Grow a globally competitive and sustainable economy; Deliver more affordable, accessible, high-quality early learning and childcare; Cut health waiting times; End violence against women and girls; Better support children and young people with special educational needs; Provide more social, affordable and sustainable housing; Make communities safer; Protect Lough Neagh and the environment; and Reform and transform public services.

It has been published a little over a year after powersharing returned to Stormont after a two-year political impasse in Northern Ireland over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Leader of the Assembly’s official opposition, SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole, branded the plan “late, limp and listless”.

He reflected on the time period since an executive last agreed a PFG.

“The absence of a programme for government was both a symptom and a cause of dysfunctionality,” he said.

“So, in agreeing this PFG, the Executive has made progress on the shamefully low bar that was set.”

However, Mr O’Toole said it was not enough to simply publish a document.

“Despite the desire of this executive to be garlanded for simply existing, you do not get a passing grade for showing up to the exam hall,” he said.

“This document contains aspirations we share, but it is far short of the kind of clear, targeted plan that the people of Northern Ireland deserve after so many years of failure.”

He added: “This programme is better than nothing. It’s a modest improvement on the draft. But it’s a missed opportunity. It’s nowhere near good enough.

“I say to the First and deputy First Minister, and indeed all ministers: ‘Is this it?’”