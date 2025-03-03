Nearly 600 migrants cross Channel in highest daily total of 2025

Nearly 600 migrants arrived in the UK on Sunday after crossing the Channel, according to data released by the Home Office.

Figures published on Monday indicated that some 592 migrants arrived on March 2 across 11 boats, the highest number of arrivals on a single day so far this year.

It takes the total number of arrivals this year up to 2,716. Before Sunday the previous daily high for arrivals was 260, which was recorded on January 13.

This is 20% higher than at the same point last year, when the total stood at 2,255, but 8% lower than at this stage in 2023, when the total was 2,953.

French authorities have also released a statement on recuse operations that took place overnight from March 1 into March 2.

Migrants on a number of boats requested assistance from the French authorities through the night, including two on one boat who were suspected of having hypothermia.

Sunday’s figures take the total number of crossings since Sir Keir Starmer became Prime Minister to 25,958.

The daily total is still some way off the highest number of daily crossings recorded, which was 1,305 on September 3 2022.