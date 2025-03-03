Minerals deal ‘not enough’ of security guarantee for Ukraine on its own: Starmer

The minerals deal between the US and Ukraine is “not enough” of a security guarantee on its own, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Plans for Donald Trump and Volodymr Zelensky to sign the minerals deal were put on hold after the Ukrainian leader left the White House early. Mr Zelensky has since suggested he is ready to sign it.

Mr Trump had suggested the deal would effectively act as the security “backstop” from the US that Sir Keir has called for.

But asked in the House of Commons whether the US presence brought by that deal would in itself be enough of a security guarantee, Sir Keir said no.

“The mineral deal is not enough on its own,” Sir Keir said in response to a question from Reform UK leader Nigel Farage as he updated MPs on his meeting with the US president in Washington last week and his conversations with European counterparts on Sunday.

Sir Keir said Mr Trump’s commitment to peace was “sincere” and that a security guarantee should be led by Europe, but needs US backing.

Sir Keir told MPs Britain needs to “lead from the front” and that the European “coalition of the willing” has been formed to avoid moving “at the speed of the most reluctant and that will be too slow”.

He also cautioned against accepting a “weak deal”.

Mr Zelensky told reporters at the weekend that he is prepared to stand down in exchange for Nato membership, and suggested he is ready to sign the minerals deal with the US.

Earlier, the UK played down French proposals for a one-month truce in Ukraine.

Armed forces minister Luke Pollard said various options are on the table but insisted no plan has been agreed after France’s president, Emmanuel Macron, said his country and Britain are backing the prospect of a limited ceasefire.

Sir Keir convened an emergency summit of European leaders over the weekend as allies scrambled to find a way forward following the Oval Office row between Mr Trump, JD Vance and Mr Zelensky.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and France’s president Emmanuel Macron met during the summit on Sunday (Justin Tallis/PA)

Mr Pollard distanced the Government from claims that a Franco-British proposal for a one-month truce covering air, sea and attacks on critical infrastructure had been presented to the summit.

“No agreement has been made on what a truce looks like, and so I don’t recognise the precise part you mentioned there,” he told Times Radio.

But he appeared to signal that military deployments to Ukraine from European countries would be possible even without the US backstop sought by the Prime Minister and allies.

Asked whether troops could be sent to Kyiv with or without an American guarantee, he said: “Military deployments are possible. But the point is, we want a durable and lasting peace.

“And this is where it’s really important to understand the distinction between a short pause, which might be able to be achieved, but that doesn’t sustain a durable peace, because there’s a genuine worry by President Zelensky and the Ukrainians that a short pause will simply allow the Russian forces to reconstitute, to rearm, to regroup and then to attack again.”

His message appeared at odds with that of Eleonore Caroit, a deputy in the French National Assembly for the Renaissance party and vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that plans for a ceasefire in Ukraine send “a very strong message” and show that “if we want, we can do something”.

“It’s not despair but seeing your strongest and longest ally, the US, have the attitude that they had a few days ago is of concern of course,” she said.

“And this shows that we’re capable of making proposals and that these proposals can lead somewhere.”

Downing Street said there are a “number of options” on the table.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “What I’m not going to do is provide a running commentary on those options, but there are clearly a number of options on the table.”

But Sir Keir is clear that any peace deal “must be lasting, it must be durable, it must ensure that Ukraine has got significant defensive capabilities”.

Key to the discussions, led by Britain and France, has been an insistence on the inclusion of an American backstop as part of any peacekeeping deal in order to deter future Russian aggression.

The US has not yet committed to providing any such security guarantee, which the UK sees as essential to ensuring a “durable and lasting” ceasefire.

Defence Secretary John Healey is expected to visit the US later this week to move discussions forward (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Pollard insisted that Washington “remains our closest security ally” and that Britain trusts intelligence sent to America will not reach the Kremlin.

Defence Secretary John Healey is expected to visit the US later this week to move discussions forward, with military delegates and other officials also due to fly over to the country.