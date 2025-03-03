Meghan tells of delight at being a ‘present parent’ in new Netflix show trailer

The Duchess of Sussex has talked about her love of being “a present parent” in a trailer for her new Netflix show.

With Love, Meghan launches on Tuesday and the new teaser shows Meghan making a large rainbow coloured and shaped platter of fruit, and suggesting families make one for their children’s breakfast to make mornings “a lot more fun”.

Meghan, mother to five-year-old Prince Archie and three-year-old Princess Lilibet, says: “It’s a real delight in being able to be a present parent, and it’s a luxury sometimes, because we all have to work.

“We all have a lot of stuff to do, but when you can take a minute to just…”

One of the filming crew adds “Saturday morning” with Meghan agreeing.

She adds: “Finding the fun in those moments makes for a really sweet start to the weekend.”

The Duke of Sussex questioned in his memoir Spare whether his father the King had the “patience” and “time” for parenthood.

“He’d always given an air of not being quite ready for parenthood: the responsibilities, the patience, the time. Even he, though a proud man, would have admitted as much. But single parenthood? Pa was never made for that. To be fair, he tried,” Harry wrote, while also sharing his love for Charles.

In the short excerpt, Meghan says: “You don’t have to do a big platter of this.

“You could do this with one small row for your kids for breakfast, genuinely, and it makes the morning a lot more fun.”

She adds “a little dollop of yoghurt” for clouds and then “flower sprinkles, if we must”.

Meghan says: “It doesn’t need to be big for a party. It’s how you can incorporate these practices every day.”

At the start of the trailer, the duchess says: “This is about connecting with friends and just learning.”

The clip is captioned: “Find the fun in the every day moments” with a rainbow emoji followed by “With Love, Meghan premieres tomorrow! @meghan”.

Ahead of Tuesday’s premiere, Meghan gave an interview to US magazine People, and opened up about the “learning curve” she experienced with her lifestyle series and brand, admitting there had been “tons of twists and turns”.

The duchess also said she did not identify as an influencer nor a tradwife – short for traditional wife.

And she thanked those who “gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out”.

With Love, Meghan airs on the streaming platform at 8am UK on Tuesday – midnight in the west of America – after being delayed from January due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

The show is being seen as a make-or-break moment for the Sussexes, who signed a multimillion-pound deal with Netflix in 2020.

Meghan renamed her lifestyle brand As Ever, switching from the name American Riviera Orchard just weeks before the launch after facing trademarking setbacks.

The duchess told People magazine: “I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out, and also to be forgiving with myself through that. It’s a learning curve.”

She described how there were “tons of twists and turns – even with the name”, adding: “I was figuring it out in real time.”

Meghan also told how she had found making the series “super joyful”, saying: “As a woman, a mom and a wife, to be able to find yourself again … is a wonderful feeling.”

On whether she was an influencer, Meghan said: “I see myself as an entrepreneur and a female founder, and if the brand ends up influential, then that’s great.”

But the duchess, who has been accused of promoting the tradwife trend, said she did not see herself as a tradwife.

She described how she liked to do a “hybrid” and detailed how she preferred to present takeaway food as beautifully as possible.

“I like being able to do a hybrid but even when I get takeout, I will try to plate it beautifully,” she said.

People magazine said Harry only makes a fleeting appearance in the final episode of the eight-part series.

Before marrying Harry, Meghan closed down her lifestyle website called The Tig, which she had used as a platform to discuss social issues such as gender equality in addition to articles on travel, food and fashion.

“Well, I loved The Tig, but I certainly love my husband more,” Meghan told the magazine, adding she has spotted a “spark” in Harry’s eye as he sees her returning to what she was doing when they first met.

Meghan also tells how her son Prince Archie, five, told her “Mama, don’t work too hard” as he was sleeping next to her in bed.

Archie helped with the clapperboard while visiting the set with Princess Lilibet and Harry, and some elements of the series were filmed in the Sussexes’ chicken coop, garden and orchard.

The duchess has faced criticism over authenticity for filming the show inside a Californian farmhouse, rather than in her own Montecito home.

The magazine paints a picture of the Sussexes’ family life in Montecito, with quiet lunch day dates between Harry and Meghan, the couple watching the series Shrinking, Black Doves and The White Lotus, and Meghan making friends with fellow mothers and having playdates.