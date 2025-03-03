Man denies helping thief sell gold from golden toilet after Blenheim Palace raid

One of the men on trial over the theft of a £4.75 million gold toilet from Blenheim Palace has told jurors he would have “never in a million years” helped sell stolen gold.

Frederick Doe, also known as Frederick Sines, 36, is accused of helping James Sheen, 40, sell gold from a fully-functioning 18-carat toilet that was stolen in an “audacious raid” at the Oxfordshire palace in the early hours of September 14 2019.

The toilet, an artwork by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan entitled America, was a star attraction in an exhibition at the palace where Winston Churchill was born when it was stolen during a five-minute raid by sledgehammer-wielding thieves who smashed their way in.

Jurors have previously been told that Sheen, from Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, admitted to the burglary, and to an offence of transferring or converting gold in Birmingham on September 27 2019.

Frederick Sines, also known Frederick Doe, outside Oxford Crown Court (PA)

Doe, who gave evidence at Oxford Crown Court on Monday, admitted Sheen asked him to find a buyer for 20 kilos of gold in September 2019 – but told jurors he had no reason to become suspicious.

He said: “I never had any indication at any time that the gold was stolen.”

When asked by his defence lawyer Crisping Aylett KC whether the amount of gold Sheen sought to sell – 20 kilos – raised any concerns, Doe replied: “I agree that was quite a lot of gold, but I will get some prices and try to move on.

“I didn’t really pay attention to what he was talking about.

“To me, gold is gold. I don’t know good gold from bad gold.”

The court heard Sheen messaged Doe on September 16, two days after the raid.

Doe, of Burleigh Lane in Ascot, Berkshire, then replied to Sheen saying: “I do know just the man you need to see, the word on the street about the car.”

The defendant told jurors he used the word “car” as a codeword for one kilogram of gold, and explained he did so “purely for safety reasons” and “for the safety of my wife and kids”.

The father of four further told jurors the “man” he referred to in his message was Bora Guccuk, 41, from west London, who owns Pacha of London Jewellery in Hatton Garden.

Bora Guccuk outside Oxford Crown Court (PA)

Doe and Guccuk each deny one count of conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

Other messages were read out in court, including two from Sheen to Doe saying “I think you know what I’ve got”, and “Honestly, that was the best car I have ever seen in my life.”

Doe also wrote a message to Sheen in which he said Guccuk “knows the full score of the car, what the car is, what it was and what it was not”.

Prosecution alleges this message refers to the gold having come from the golden toilet that was stolen from Blenheim Palace, jurors were told.

Doe denied that this was the case.

He also said he had not heard of the raid at Blenheim Palace until November 14 2019, when Guccuk was interviewed by police.

When asked if he received any money for helping Sheen sell the gold, Doe replied: “Not a penny.”

Doe added that he had “no involvement” in the gold trade, but had been passionate about watches since childhood, which led him to develop contacts with jewellers at Hatton Garden in London.

Doe, who also owns a business supplying construction vehicles and machinery, said he never saw the gold in person.

During the raid at Blenheim Palace, the thieves drove through locked wooden gates into the grounds of the residence before breaking in through a window.

The golden toilet, which weighed approximately 98 kilos, was insured for six million US dollars (£4.75 million) and was made from gold which was itself worth about £2.8 million.

Michael Jones outside Oxford Crown Court (PA)

A third defendant, Michael Jones, 39, pleaded not guilty to burglary in January.

Jones previously told the court he did not know Guccuk or Doe before these legal proceedings, but had worked as a roofer and builder for Sheen from around 2018.

The defendant, from Oxford, visited the palace twice before the theft and he has denied these were reconnaissance trips.

He first went with his then-partner Carly Jones during a classic car show five days before the exhibition opened, and the pair bought annual passes.

Photographs taken included a poster advertising the upcoming gold toilet exhibition and the window that would later be smashed in the theft, the court previously heard.

It is believed the toilet was taken to Birmingham on September 27 2019 and broken up.

The trial continues.