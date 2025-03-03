Jury sworn in for body parts murder trial

A jury has been sworn in ahead of the murder trial of a man accused of dismembering his victim and dumping body parts across a city.

Marcin Majerkiewicz denies killing and disposing of the body of Stuart Everett, 67, who both lived in a house in the Winton area of Salford, Greater Manchester.

Majerkiewicz, 42, has pleaded not guilty to the murder and manslaughter of Mr Everett, between March 24 and April 5, last year.

A jury of six women and six men was sworn in at Manchester Crown Court on Monday with the trial, lasting up to four weeks, expected to begin with the prosecution opening on Tuesday morning.

Trial judge Mr Justice Cavanagh told jurors, “This is an important and major case,” as jurors were picked at random from around 50 potential jurors, to hear the case.

He told the 12 jurors chosen the case involved two counts, murder and manslaughter, adding, “It may excite strong emotions.

“Some of the evidence will be distressing, however you must keep a cool head.”

Earlier, jurors had been given a questionnaire to ensure they could sit for longer than the usual two-weeks jury service and to ensure they had no connection to anyone involved in the trial.

Ben Campbell, prosecuting, told the jury panel: “This trial concerns the murder of a male called Stuart Everett, also known as Roman Ziemacki.

“It is the prosecution case that he was murdered on March 27-28 last year, and his body was subsequently dismembered before being deposited across a number of different locations in the Manchester area.

“Different parts of Stuart Everett’s body has since been recovered at the following locations; Kersal Dale, Linnyshaw Colliery Woods, Boggart Hole Clough, Blackleach Reservoir, Worsley Woods and Chesterfield Close.”

After the jury was sworn in, they were sent home to return on Tuesday morning for the prosecution opening.