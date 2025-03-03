Farage claims Trump-Zelensky bust-up has made peace closer

Donald Trump’s Oval Office bust-up with Volodymyr Zelensky could force the Ukrainian leader to “wake up and smell the coffee”, making a peace deal more likely, Nigel Farage has claimed.

The Reform UK leader, an ally of the US president, said he could not defend the scenes during the White House row between Mr Zelensky, Mr Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

But he said Ukrainian president Mr Zelensky “played it very badly” and “I wouldn’t expect a guest to be rude to me in my own house”.

Mr Farage told LBC Radio: “I think President Zelensky was very unwise to tell the Americans what would happen to them if they didn’t back him, I think it was unwise.

“Yeah, sure, Vance and Trump bit back. But I think, in diplomatic terms, I think Zelensky played it very badly.”

He said “I’m not defending what they did”, but added that Mr Trump’s approach to diplomacy is “wholly unconventional”.

“But, you know what, with these negotiations, he’s always two or three moves ahead of everybody else, and that’s why to comment constantly on the latest thing Trump has said or done is ludicrous,” Mr Farage said.

“The old saying about taking him seriously, but not literally, is true.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said US President Donald Trump’s approach to diplomacy is ‘wholly unconventional’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Asked if a peace deal is closer because of Friday’s White House showdown, Mr Farage said: “Very much so, because Zelensky has had to wake up and smell the coffee.”

Mr Farage also took a swipe at Mr Zelensky’s decision to wear his usual military-style clothing at the White House.

“If I turned up at the White House, I’d make sure I was wearing a suit and my shoes were cleaned,” he said.