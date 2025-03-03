Dip in number of mortgage approvals to home buyers in January

The number of mortgages being approved to home buyers fell back in January, following an increase in December, according to Bank of England figures.

Some 66,200 mortgages for house purchase were approved in January, falling by around 300 compared with December, when there had been a month-on-month increase of around 400 approvals.

Stamp duty discounts are set to become less generous for some home buyers from April. Stamp duty applies in England and Northern Ireland.

Simon Gammon, managing partner at Knight Frank Finance, said: “The mortgage market remained busy in January, largely due to first-time buyers squeezing deals through ahead of the changes to stamp duty and needs-based buyers that had put off acting during the volatility of 2024.”

Alice Haine, personal finance analyst at Bestinvest by Evelyn Partners, said: “UK mortgage approvals – an indicator of future borrowing – edged down slightly in January despite the stamp duty stampede as buyers raced to beat the deadline at the end of March when the temporary increases to the property tax thresholds reverse.”

She added: “Borrowing costs remain relatively high when compared to the era of cheap money that preceded the start of the (Bank of England’s) monetary tightening cycle in December 2021.

“The lucky borrowers still holding onto cheap fixed-rate loans – secured before the (Bank of England) began hiking interest rates – will now be bracing themselves for an inevitable jump in mortgage repayments when they eventually refinance.”

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “January was fairly bleak for the mortgage market, with the number of approvals for new purchases falling slightly.

“Bond market dramas at the start of the year pushed mortgage rates up a little. It didn’t make an enormous difference to rates, and the rate on new mortgages rose by just four basis points to 4.51%. However, the drama itself was enough to unsettle buyers.

“There’s also a decent chance that buyers have decided they’re too late to take advantage of the stamp duty holiday by the end of March, which will have meant demand eased further.”

Jeremy Leaf, a north London estate agent, said: “What we have noticed in our offices is more interest in viewing houses – rather than flats – but increasing concerns about job security, inflation and pace of future interest rate cuts. This, along with more choice, has meant protracted negotiations and lengthening transaction times.”

Zoopla executive director Richard Donnell said: “The latest signs are that demand continues to grow and we expect 5% more home sales than last year, with house prices rising 2.5% over 2025.”

Looking at non-mortgage borrowing in January, net consumer credit borrowing by households increased to £1.7 billion, from £1.1 billion in the previous month.

Within this total, net borrowing through credit cards increased to £1.1 billion in January – marking the highest increase since a £1.2 billion rise in November 2023.

Karim Haji, global and UK head of financial services at KPMG, said: “The sharp rise in borrowing suggests that many households struggled to stretch disposable incomes between Christmas and January pay packets.

“Coupled with the sharp rise in headline inflation due to rising transport, energy and food prices, as well as annual tax returns, January was a difficult month for many.”

Households’ deposits with banks and building societies increased by £8.4 billion in January, following net deposits of £4.7 billion in December, the Bank’s Money And Credit report said.

Thomas Pugh, economist at audit, tax and consulting firm RSM UK, said the increase in credit card spending could suggest that some consumers were feeling more confident in spending.

He added: “But the big increase in cash in households’ bank accounts also suggests that consumers aren’t done saving yet. Until there is a revival in animal spirits and consumers feel confident enough to spend rather than save, the economy will continue to under-perform.”

Financial information website Moneyfactscompare.co.uk said on Monday that the average fee charged on fixed-rate mortgage deals has increased since 2020.

At £1,129, the average fee currently charged on a fixed-rate mortgage deal (excluding no-fee products) has risen by £89 since March 2020, the website said.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “The lowest fixed mortgages on the market typically charge upfront fees of around £1,000, or even up to £2,000, so a mortgage with a slightly higher initial fixed rate and lower product fee could be a better choice.”

The figures were released as a separate report, from banking and finance industry body UK Finance, who said that mortgage regulations introduced over the past decade had “disproportionately impacted” the level of deposits needed by first-time buyers in London.

UK Finance said it had seen changes for first-time buyers in the level of deposit required, particularly in and around London, where buyers are needing to find bigger deposits to make up for the lower loan sizes available.

Its report said: “The layering of regulation, combined with house prices outstripping wage growth, has therefore made it more challenging for prospective buyers to access mortgage credit without substantial external financial support, such as assistance from family.”

In January, the Financial Conduct Authority said it would “begin simplifying responsible lending and advice rules for mortgages”.