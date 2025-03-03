British barista renames Americano as Ukraino in protest at White House

A barista has renamed the popular Americano order as a “Ukraino” in protest at what she called the “bullying” of President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to the Oval Office.

Helen Gregory who runs the Seahorse Coffee Box on the promenade at Seaton Carew, County Durham, explained she was making the change in support of the Ukrainian president.

In a film she shared on social media, she replaced the Americano on her menu, taping over it with the word Ukraino.

In the clip, she said: “If you were as incensed and annoyed by that ridiculous display of bullying in the Oval (Office) the other day, I’m making a stand.

“So no more Americanos, from today, we are going to be calling it a Ukraino.”

She said she had never done such a thing before in almost five years of trading and she urged other outlets to follow suit.

And she told the Teesside Gazette news site that customers backed the protest, adding: “I know it’s not going to make a difference but at least in my little corner I’m making a stand.”

US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance clashed in the Oval Office on Friday with President Zelensky over the future of the country and its ongoing fight against Russia.

Americanos were named in the Second World War when US soldiers diluted strong espressos in Italy, making the coffee taste more like what they knew from home.