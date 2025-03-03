Body found in search for brother of judo Olympian

A body has been found during the search for the brother of a judo Olympian who went missing in Bristol in the early hours of Friday morning, police said.

More than 100 police officers had been involved in the search for Luis Piovesana, 26, whose sister Lubjana Piovesana competed for Team GB before switching to the Austrian team.

Avon and Somerset Police said: “At around 6pm today (Monday 3 March), a dive team was searching the River Frome in the Napier Road area of Eastville, Bristol, when they located a body.

“While formal identification has not yet taken place, detectives have met with Luis’ family and updated them.

“Our thoughts remain with them during this incredibly difficult time and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.”

Mr Piovesana had been seen at around 3am on Friday at Eastgate retail park having travelled there via a taxi from a venue in Little Ann Street, St Jude’s, a 10-minute drive away.

Mr Piovesana’s family spent the weekend searching for him and asked people to check their gardens and sheds.

Mounted officers and police drone teams were also been involved in the investigation with police divers searching the River Frome near the M32.

Speaking to the PA news agency while the search was ongoing, Ms Piovesana’s partner, Laurin Bohler, said family and friends had travelled from Birmingham to help.