Blind trans woman doing London Marathon to be ‘example I didn’t have growing up’

A blind transgender woman will be taking on the London Marathon to “be the example I didn’t have growing up”.

Sarah Stephenson-Hunter’s running journey began roughly seven years ago when she took part in The Royal Parks Half Marathon alongside a guide runner.

Having successfully tackled 10km runs and half marathons thereafter, the 52-year-old, who lives in Oxford and works as a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) consultant and disability advocate, decided she wanted to run her first marathon, but struggled to find a guide runner.

Her luck changed after a chance encounter at Pride London 2023, in the form of writer Imy Brighty-Potts.

Ms Stephenson-Hunter and Miss Brighty-Potts are raising money for Stonewall (Imy Brighty-Potts/PA)

“We were chatting and then I very quickly said something about running the (London) Marathon,” Ms Stephenson-Hunter told the PA news agency.

Miss Brighty-Potts, who is 26 and lives in Guildford, in Surrey, added: “I replied with, ‘I’ll do that with you’ and we’d only known each other about 10 minutes.”

Since then, the pair have taken part in Parkrun events together and even navigated hikes in Mexico in October 2024.

In terms of marathon preparation, they try and run together once a week using an orange tether which they both hold on to, and take it in turns to travel to each other, despite being 80 miles apart.

Even though Miss Brighty-Potts has not had formal training as a guide, Ms Stephenson-Hunter said the most important way to support blind runners is to be patient.

Imy Brighty-Potts and Sarah Stephenson-Hunter met at Pride in 2023 (Georgia May Hunt/PA)

“Imy is very patient with me and yes, she’s got to be aware of the terrain and obstacles ahead, but we have a good partnership,” she said.

“Realistically, I’m well aware that my marathon preparation is not going to be your standard marathon preparation.

“There are certain things I can’t do, but there’s lots I can do and a lot of if it is about perceptions and attitudes.

“I’m not going to be the first blind person to run a marathon but I want to be the example I didn’t have growing up.”

Miss Brighty-Potts added that communication is also key.

“When we run together, we encourage each other and we sing a lot and as she’s my mate, I make sure I speak with her about what is working and what isn’t,” she said.

The pair are fundraising for Stonewall, an LGBTQ rights charity – which Ms Stephenson-Hunter said is close to her heart.

“Stonewall does some fantastic work around raising awareness, changing attitudes and when I came out as trans in 2013, I used a lot of their resources,” she said.

“It’s an organisation that’s close to my heart as a trans person, so anything I can do to make life better for those that come after me whilst also pushing myself physically and mentally, I’m up for that.”

Miss Brighty-Potts added: “As a lesbian, I think it’s particularly important for me to do this with Sarah and for people to see us doing this because there is no LGB without the T.

The duo are looking forward to celebrating finishing the London Marathon with a pint (Imy Brighty-Potts/PA)

“If we can make even one trans woman or trans girl feel like she can do anything and she is embraced by this community, we’ve done exactly what we set out to do.”

On April 27, the day of the London Marathon, the pair joked that they are looking forward to celebrating with a pint.

Ms Stephenson-Hunter will also have a special person on her mind, her mother, who died with breast cancer in December 2020.

“I’ll also think of my mum whilst running as she was one of my fiercest allies,” she said.

“I’m just going to soak up the day and the environment and atmosphere.”

Miss Brighty-Potts added: “When we get across that finish line together, that’s a win, we’ve done that thing that on the first day we met we said we’d do and doing it in London is just so iconic.”