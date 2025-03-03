£2.5bn from Chelsea sale ‘still locked up’ three years on

The £2.5 billion generated from the sale of Chelsea Football Club is “still locked up” three years on despite it being committed to humanitarian aid in Ukraine, a legal adviser has said.

Roman Abramovich was forced to sell the club in 2022 after being placed under sanction by the UK Government over his links to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Abramovich pledged to divert all proceeds to a foundation to benefit victims of the war.

But Lyra Nightingale, a legal adviser at Redress, an organisation helping deliver justice and reparations for survivors of torture and challenging impunity for perpetrators, said the funds remained unused and there had been “no clear reason from the Government as to why that is so”.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Ms Nightingale said: “Around three years ago now, Abramovich … was being subject to these Russian sanctions … and he was granted a licence to sell Chelsea Football Club.

“The proceeds of that were to go for the benefit of Ukraine.

“(But) three years later we’re still waiting.

“And there is no clear reason from the Government as to why that is so. (It’s) still locked up. That money has been expressly committed to humanitarian purposes in Ukraine.

“We don’t know why it’s stuck. There’s a real lack of transparency and over three years of campaigning for that money to go where the Government said it would go, that has still not happened.”

The House of Lords European Affairs Committee has previously reported the cash was frozen in a UK bank account amid “disagreement” about where it should be spent.

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.