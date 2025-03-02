Trump’s state visit should not happen if US ends support for Ukraine – Swinney

John Swinney has said Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK should not take place if the US withdraws its support for Ukraine.

Scotland’s First Minister said it is currently hard to see the visit going ahead given the “shocking” events in the Oval Office on Friday, where an clash between Mr Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky was broadcast around the world.

Mr Swinney’s comments in a Sunday newspaper come as European leaders gather in London to forge a common position on supporting Ukraine in the wake of the tumultuous meeting at the White House.

Some reports have suggested Mr Trump is considering halting US aid to Ukraine, which recently marked the three-year anniversary of the Russian invasion.

John Swinney said the row between Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump and JD Vance in the White House were ‘shocking’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer presented Mr Trump with a letter from the King which suggested meeting at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire or Dumfries House in East Ayrshire ahead of a state visit.

Mr Swinney told the Sunday Mail: “If the US withdraws support from Ukraine, abandoning an ally and betraying democracy, the state visit cannot go ahead. That is simply unimaginable.

“If, despite what President Trump said, a state visit can help solidify US support for Ukraine, if the US maintains its support for Ukraine, then perhaps it can proceed.

“Right now, given yesterday’s shocking events however, it is hard to believe the visit can happen. Calm consideration of what is best for European security is what is now needed.

“That means standing steadfast behind Ukraine and alongside our European allies, and that is exactly where Scotland will be.”

The SNP leader has previously said he would not refuse to meet Mr Trump if he came to Scotland, where he owns two golf courses.

The First Minister spoke to the US president in a call on December 10, in which they discussed Mr Trump’s love of Scotland, where he has family roots.

However the president’s son Eric earlier said it was “nasty” of the First Minister to endorse his Democrat rival ahead of the vote, saying Mr Swinney had “read the temperature very wrong”.