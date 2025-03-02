Tories will not drop opposition to Chagos deal despite US support – Badenoch

The Conservatives will not drop their opposition to the Chagos Islands deal, Kemi Badenoch has said, despite the US president signalling he would back it.

Donald Trump “recognises the strength” of the deal to hand over sovereignty of the islands to Mauritius, Downing Street said, after Sir Keir Starmer met with the president at the White House on Thursday.

The agreement includes a plan to lease back the strategically important US-UK military base on Diego Garcia at British taxpayers’ expense.

Speaking in the Oval Office alongside the Prime Minister, Mr Trump said it is a “very long-term, powerful lease, a very strong lease”, and that “I think we’ll be inclined to go along with your country”.

Conservative leader Mrs Badenoch argued it is not in the UK’s national interest to “give away” the territory, when speaking to the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.

Asked if her party will change its position on the deal after Mr Trump appeared to give it the green light, she said: “I don’t work for the American president, this is about UK national interest.

Kemi Badenoch was asked about the deal on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

“It is not in our national interest to give away the Chagos Islands and pay for the privilege of doing so.

“That is taxpayers’ money. That is money which the Prime Minister seems to have confirmed is coming out of the defence increase that he has just announced. That’s terrible. He did not deny it when he was asked.

“So, we will not stop our opposition to the surrender of the Chagos Islands, we will continue.”

Sir Keir Starmer met Donald Trump at the White House last week (Carl Court/PA)

Under the plan, the UK is expected to lease Diego Garcia for 99 years, with an option for a 40-year extension.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said on Friday: “We welcome the fact that the president recognises the strength of this deal, which is rooted in a rational and hard-headed determination to protect UK security.”

He would not specify time-frames but said the deal is “progressing”.

The UK still needs to work with the Mauritian government to finalise the deal and put it before the UK Parliament for approval.