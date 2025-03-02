‘The world has changed’ say Ukrainians rallying outside Downing Street

Pro-Ukraine protesters outside Downing Street have expressed fear and hope in the face of a world that is “changing dramatically”.

More than a thousand people gathered on Whitehall while world leaders held talks less than a mile away on the war-torn nation’s security.

Urgent calls were made for European leaders to come together and find a path to peace following the angry public clash between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.

Pro-Ukraine protesters hold banners outside Downing Street (Lucy North/PA)

Speakers repeatedly thanked the United Kingdom for its support after Sir Keir Starmer’s warm welcome to the Ukrainian president on Saturday.

A Ukrainian woman whose brother is serving on the front line told the PA news agency “we cannot rely on the US any more” and Europe needs to “stand up and to realise” that “we can survive without” America.

Speaking at the rally, Khrystyna Demenko, 32, said “we’re just speechless” to see “our president being bullied in the Oval Office”.

Seeing Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer “giving a very warm welcome” to the Ukrainian president gave her hope, but she said: “We’re still hoping for Europe to step up and actually to realise that, unfortunately, we have to protect ourselves within Europe, and we can’t rely on the US any more, because we obviously see how everything has changed in US politics.

“They want to isolate themselves and it looks like Trump is now being inspired by all dictators in this world.”

She added: “The news right now is just very heartbreaking, to see that the world is changing dramatically.”

Protesters rallying in support of Ukraine on Whitehall (Lucy North/PA)

A deal exchanging Ukrainian mineral rights for American military support was put on ice after the US and Ukrainian presidents’ fracas.

Donald Trump’s America is the driving force behind brokering a peace deal with Russia.

Protesters referenced Ukraine’s 1994 deal with the US, the UK and Russia that saw it dismantle its nuclear armaments in exchange for security assurances including a pledge to respect its borders.

Russia went on to annex Crimea in 2014.

Ms Demenko said: “We already signed something that has no power in 1994 and now we’ve been bent over to try to sign something that has no promises.

“That’s why we (are) afraid to sign the deal, and Zelensky actually represents the people of Ukraine – they’re not his personal views, that’s how we all feel.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and France’s President Emmanuel Macron speak during a leaders’ summit on the situation in Ukraine (PA)

A woman who was leading the rally, wrapped in a yellow and blue flag and speaking through a microphone, said: “We’re in this situation because in 1994 we trusted, we gave up our nuclear weapons for a guarantee of peace, we were told in exchange for this we were going to receive our security, our sovereignty.”

She called for a deal “that punishes aggression”, does not reward it and secures Ukraine’s freedom and democracy.

A Ukrainian mother said she fears her dream of returning to Ukraine this summer now “may be crushed”.

She told PA: “I’m here because I’m really shocked about (the) last meeting with our president and Trump, it’s very sad for me and my country.

“I have a plan to come back to Ukraine this summer, but I’m not sure – maybe my dream will be crushed.”

Lesia Khomichak lives in London with her daughter, who she brought to the rally, and her son, but her husband and two other sons remain in Ukraine.

The mother had hoped the US would have been “a big support” but she said “now it’s all changed, all changed, but not changed Putin, Putin continues to be aggressive, he continues (to) attack my country – I think it’s not good, I’m totally sad.”