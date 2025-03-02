Suspect released on bail after man dies following assault outside hotel

A murder suspect has been released on bail after a man died days after being assaulted outside a hotel.

Dorset Police said it received a report of the death of a man, in his 60s, at an address in Redhill Avenue, Bournemouth, shortly after 8pm on Friday.

The same man was reportedly assaulted outside the Bournemouth Carlton Hotel in East Overcliff at around 1pm on Tuesday, with enquiries continuing into the incident.

An initial post-mortem examination was carried out on Sunday, with the death currently being treated as unexplained.

A 46-year-old man from Bournemouth was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday but has since been released on conditional bail, the force said.

A cordon that had been in place in East Overcliff has been removed.

Detective Inspector Shaun Inkpen said: “Our thoughts continue to remain with the loved ones of the man who sadly died and we are keeping them updated with the latest developments.

“The investigation is still in the early stages and we are going to be continuing our work to establish the cause of the man’s death and whether there is any link to the reported assault.

“I am still urging anyone who was near to the Bournemouth Carlton Hotel at around 1pm on Tuesday 25 February 2025 and saw anything that may assist my enquiries to please come forward.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the force by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55250029356, or to contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.