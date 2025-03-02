Starmer tells leaders step up at ‘once in a generation moment’ at Ukraine summit

Sir Keir Starmer has urged leaders to step up at a ‘once in a generation moment’ for security in Europe at the start of the defence summit on Ukraine.

The Prime Minister said that “this is a once in a generation moment for the security of Europe and we all need to step up.”

He said that getting a good outcome for Ukraine is “vital to the security of every nation here and many others too”.

Among those in attendance at the meeting at Lancaster House are Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau is also at the meeting.

Sir Keir told the gathered leaders that a crowd who welcomed Mr Zelensky with applause ahead of his visit to Downing Street over the weekend was “totally spontaneous”.

Addressing the Ukrainian president who was sat alongside him, the Prime Minister added: “I hope you know that we are all with you and the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes. Everyone around this table.”