Service marks 40 years since IRA attack in Newry killed nine RUC officers

A memorial service to remember nine RUC officers killed in an IRA attack on a police station in Newry 40 years ago has taken place in the city.

Bereaved families and survivors took part in the event in Sandys Street Presbyterian Church during which PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher read a psalm and the Garda was also represented.

Lagan Valley MP Sorcha Eastwood and former Ulster Unionist Danny Kennedy were also in attendance.

The mortar attack occurred on February 28, 1985, when nine shells were launched from a lorry parked in Monaghan Street in Newry, Co Down.

Former RUC assistant chief constable William Stewart at the service (Niall Carson/PA)

It was the highest number of RUC officers killed in a single incident during the Troubles. Dozens were also injured in the attack.

The nine victims were Alexander Donaldson (41), Geoffrey K. Campbell (24), John Thomas Dowd (31), Denis Anthony Price (22), Rosemary Elizabeth McGookin (27), Sean Brian McHenry (19), David Peter Topping (22), Paul Hillery McFerran (33), and Ivy Winifred Kelly (29).

The South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) victims’ group helped to organise Sunday’s service of remembrance.

Former RUC assistant chief constable William Stewart, who was the divisional commander in Newry on the day of the attack, delivered an address.

He told the service: “Today in this church I am very conscious that there exists many who have been forced to face terrorism at very close quarters, whether as bereaved families, as injured survivors, as former colleagues of those murdered or injured, or indeed eyewitnesses and first responders.

“I am particularly cognisant of those present today who are intimately impacted by the events of February 28 1985.”

Bereaved families and survivors took part in the event (Niall Carson/PA)

Recalling the events of the day, he told the service: “As I turned the key in my front door, I could hear the phone in the hall already ringing. No mobiles, of course, in those days.

“I picked up and immediately recognised the voice.

“It was John Henry, one of the communications officers in Corry Square.

“He told me: ‘The place is wrecked. There’s been a bomb, a mortar bomb’. I asked John if anybody was injured and I will never forget his response ….. ‘Oh sir, there’s bodies all over the yard!’ I’ll never forget how he said it – ‘bodies all over the yard’.

“I jumped into my car, turned around and drove straight back to Newry, back to the scene of carnage and to day after day of visiting bereaved families, struggling to tell them something, anything, that could make sense out of all this shock and pain.”

Mr Stewart added: “Those are my memories and they remain as fresh with me today as they did 40 years ago.

“Courage is to be afraid but to go on just the same because you have to. Because of an unshakeable sense of duty.

Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood arrives for the service (Niall Carson/PA)

“Because you will defend to the very end the vulnerable in our society, those who are not able to defend themselves.

“Because you will put your life on the line to help prevent this society being literally blown apart.

“And that courage has also been demonstrated time and time again over the years by those who survived, often living for decades with horrific injuries, and by the families who have had to learn to live without beloved fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers, daughters and sons.”

SEFF director Kenny Donaldson said it had been a challenging service but stated it was important that the tragedy was not forgotten.

He said: “The service was sombre but there was also a thread of hope which ran through as those gathered were reminded of lives well lived and of nine extraordinary men and women from across our community who gave their all in standing against the scourge of terrorism.

“It was encouraging for the families and so many others to have the PSNI’s leadership team present, including the Chief Constable, illustrating that the officers remembered continue to be viewed as an integral part of the policing family.”