Royal Society to meet after fellow Elon Musk accused of ‘promoting conspiracies’

A professor who flagged that Elon Musk may have broken the Royal Society’s code of conduct by spreading misinformation has said “this is not about policing political views” ahead of its meeting on Monday.

Nobel prize winners were among more than 2,400 people to sign an open letter that alleged Mr Musk had broken the Royal Society’s code of conduct by promoting “unfounded conspiracy theories”.

Fellows will meet on Monday to discuss “the principles around public pronouncements and behaviours of fellows”, the Royal Society said in a statement after the letter was published.

The billionaire owner of X, formerly Twitter, is a fellow of the oldest scientific academy that counts many of the “world’s most eminent scientists” in its ranks.

Emeritus Professor Stephen Curry, professor of structural biology at Imperial College London, wrote the open letter and told the PA news agency that Mr Musk is “widely reported to be one of the most active disseminators of misinformation on Twitter”.

Ahead of Monday’s meeting, Professor Curry said that scientific integrity, as well as adherence and respect for evidence and truth, are central to the code.

He added: “This is not about policing political views, this is not about enforcing some kind of political conformity.

“I think the main charges that are troubling to many people is that Elon Musk has not shown respect for evidence.

“He’s widely reported to be one of the most active disseminators of misinformation on Twitter and that’s not something that is consistent with the code of conduct.”

The structural biologist said “fellowship is an honour” predicated on following the code, and fellows are responsible for exemplifying “the very highest ideals and standards of behaviour” expected of all scientists.

“In that respect it seems to me, and it seems to everybody who has signed the letter, that Mr Musk has deviated from that standard in a very serious way”, he added.

In the open letter published a fortnight ago, Professor Curry said he is writing to “express my dismay at the continued silence and apparent inaction from the Royal Society over the fellowship awarded in 2018 to Elon Musk”.

He wrote that concerns regarding Mr Musk potentially breaching the code were raised more than six months ago.

Professor Curry also mentioned the tech entrepreneur’s X post in which he attacked safeguarding minister Jess Phillips over the issue of historical grooming gangs in the UK.

The letter was sent to Sir Adrian Smith, president of the Royal Society.

Sir Adrian then sent fellows a letter announcing a meeting would be held in March.

On Tuesday, the Royal Society released a statement headed “science under threat” that Professor Curry said addresses some concerns he raised.

It does not name Mr Musk but the professor said it was “a step in the right direction” and he was pleased to see it.

The statement said: “Ideological agendas are being used to suppress research, threaten academic freedom and to cut funding.

“Scientific evidence and those who advocate for it are under attack by those who wish to undermine rational debate.

“Platforms that should facilitate open, transparent debate are giving free rein to harmful misinformation and ideological attacks on people and ideas.

“The Royal Society will use its voice and the expertise of our fellows to resist the various challenges to science.”

It added that the academy “stands for equality, diversity and inclusion.”

Professor Curry told PA that he does not believe the Royal Society will reach a decision about Mr Musk on Monday.

But people need “a clear account” of the academy’s options and whether it is satisfied that Mr Musk did not breach the code, he said.

“I think if they want to maintain the trust of the wider scientific community, which I think they do, then some explanation of the action or inaction that they’ve taken is warranted”, he added.

Professor Curry is not invited to the closed meeting as he is not a fellow.

Some people he has spoken to will be “making their feelings known” but there is a “spectrum of opinion” that he welcomed.

After the fellows’ meeting it will be for the leadership to decide whether to make a statement, he said.