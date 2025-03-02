Keir Starmer arrives for Ukraine talks with world leaders

Sir Keir Starmer has arrived for crunch talks on the war in Ukraine with political leaders.

The Prime Minister will welcome leaders from across Europe and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Lancaster House in London.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be among those in attendance at the summit before he heads off to meet the King.

Prime Minster Sir Keir Starmer with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, inside 10 Downing Street, London, ahead of the bilateral meeting (Ben Whitley/PA)

He travelled to the UK on Saturday after his Oval Office blowout with Donald Trump which has created a divide between the US and its European Nato partners.

French President Emmanuel Macron was pictured arriving at the summit around lunchtime on Sunday.

He was embraced by the Prime Minister before heading inside.

Sir Keir said earlier on Sunday that the UK will work with France “and possibly one or two others” on a peace plan for Ukraine that will be discussed with the US.

He told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme: “My driving purpose has been to to bridge this, if you like, and get us back to the central focus.

“And as a result of the meeting yesterday, we had quite a long time with President Zelensky, then President Macron and President Trump on the phone.

“We’ve now agreed that the United Kingdom, along with France and possibly one or two others, will work with Ukraine on a plan to stop the fighting, and then we’ll discuss that plan with the United States.”