Judo Olympian appeals for help amid police ‘worry’ for missing brother

A judo Olympian has appealed for help to find her brother, who police are “extremely worried” about after he went missing in Bristol.

Lubjana Piovesana, 28, who competed for Team GB before switching to the Austrian team, says the next hours are “critical” in the search for her brother Luis Piovesana.

Mr Piovesana, 26, was last seen at around 3am on Friday at Eastgate retail park having travelled there via a taxi from a venue in Little Ann Street, St Jude’s, a 10-minute drive away.

A CCTV image of Luis Piovesana, who was last seen at about 3am on Friday at Eastgate retail park in Bristol (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

Avon and Somerset Police are “increasingly concerned” for Mr Piovesana and the force says it is “out of character for him to be missing”.

Ms Piovesana, who defeated Team GB’s Lucy Renshall in the women’s -63kg judo event in Paris last year, wrote on Facebook: “He has no phone, no money, no cards, so he will be in distress.

“He could be injured, he could be trapped. Please check your sheds/garages/public toilets in case he tried to seek shelter from the cold.

“The next hours are critical and any help is appreciated.”

CCTV footage shows Mr Piovesana travelling on foot around the retail park shortly after 3am on Friday.

Luis Piovesana was last seen on Friday (Family handout/PA)

He was wearing black baggy jeans with a diamond patterned stitching on them, cream-coloured trainers, a black and grey Rapha gilet and a black Rapha cap, police said.

Mr Piovesana has a cartoon-style tattoo of a man, a car and a cherub on his arm, and a Vespa motorbike on his stomach.

He has links to Frenchay in South Gloucestershire, the force said.

Detective Inspector Pete Walker said: “We are extremely worried for Luis and would encourage anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible.

“He does not have access to his mobile phone nor any money and we are carrying out extensive searches as we urgently try to locate him.”