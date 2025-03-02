Israel blocking Gaza aid risks lives – Tanaiste

An Israeli blockage of humanitarian aid into Gaza poses a “serious risk to people’s lives”, Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris has said.

The Tanaiste said he was concerned that the situation could lead to Irish aid stocks in Jordan not being able to reach their destination.

Israel has stopped the entry of all goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip and has warned of “additional consequences” if Hamas does not accept a new proposal for a ceasefire extension.

A Hamas spokesman said blocking supplies to Gaza was “cheap extortion, a war crime and a blatant attack on the (ceasefire) agreement”.

In a statement, Mr Harris said: “I am very concerned at reports Israel has halted humanitarian aid entering into Gaza.

“Recent weeks saw a much-needed increase in aid reaching people in Gaza.

“Any threat to that poses a serious risk to people’s lives.”

The Tanaiste said the ceasefire deal had “brought hope to Israelis and Palestinians”.

He added: “It is essential that both sides maintain this agreement and meet their commitments through all of its phases.

“We need to see a further release of hostages. Above all, a resumption of hostilities must be avoided.

“There is an enormous need for humanitarian aid in Gaza.

“Ireland has been supporting our UN partners to deliver aid to people in Gaza.

“We also have trucks with food and shelter ready to depart Jordan.

“These trucks are carrying aid donated by Ireland and will bring much-needed relief.

“I am concerned that a decision to halt aid entering Gaza will lead to delays in these Irish stocks reach the people they are intended for.”