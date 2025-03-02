Healey reiterates ‘unwavering support’ in meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

Defence Secretary John Healey has reiterated the UK’s “unwavering support” in a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart.

Mr Healey met with Rustem Umerov in London, as part of Volodymyr Zelensky’s delegation in the UK capital for Sir Keir Starmer’s defence summit.

The pair discussed additional military support such as the prospects of purchasing weapons using profits from confiscated Russian assets, and Mr Healey said the UK is “determined” to secure peace.

The Defence Secretary said that it was “great to welcome my friend Rustem Umerov to London for this weekend’s summit and reiterate to him our unwavering support.

“Together we are all determined to find a path to secure a just and lasting peace in Europe and the best outcome for Ukraine.”

Mr Zelensky was attending the summit of European leaders at Lancaster House in London on Sunday, after the confrontation in the Oval Office with Donald Trump on Friday.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Umerov said that the UK is “ready to increase military assistance to Ukraine and actively engage European partners in supporting the armed forces of Ukraine”.

He said that the pair “reviewed the prospects of purchasing weapons using profits from confiscated Russian assets and discussed the UK’s role in the Ramstein format, as well as its readiness to co-ordinate arms supplies for Ukraine”.

“I am grateful to our British allies for their unwavering support of Ukraine in the fight for freedom,” he added.