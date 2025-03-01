What the papers say – March 1

A tense confrontation between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dominates Saturday’s headlines.

The Guardian, the i and the Financial Times lead on the breakdown in negotiations between the two leaders as they clashed in front of cameras at the White House. Mr Trump cut the diplomatic visit short, and Mr Zelensky left without signing a minerals deal.

Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph reports the televised summit devolved into a “furious dressing down” of the Ukrainian president during which Mr Trump told him to sign a deal or “we’re out”.

But the Daily Express says hopes of a peace deal are in “tatters”.

The Sun labels the incident the “Fight House”, saying the “Ukrainian hero” was “ambushed”.

And The Times splashes on Mr Trump’s warning that Mr Zelensky is “gambling with World War Three”. The newspaper also writes the diplomatic groundwork laid by Sir Keir Starmer’s earlier visit had been undone.

Labelling the US president “childish”, the Daily Mirror says Mr Trump stunned the world with a “vile rant”.

The Daily Mail’s front page reports the whole debacle is a “spectacle to horrify the world”.