US support for Ukraine is crucial, Zelensky says as he arrives in UK

America’s support for Ukraine is “crucial”, Volodymyr Zelensky has said as he arrived in the UK to meet Sir Keir Starmer.

The Prime Minister will meet the Ukrainian president in Downing Street on Saturday afternoon before a conference of European leaders on Sunday.

Mr Zelensky has arrived in the UK after an unprecedented public clash with US President Donald Trump and his vice president JD Vance in the White House’s Oval Office on Friday.