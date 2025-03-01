Two killed as car crashes into house in Co Donegal

A teenager and a man in his 20s have died after a car crashed into a house in Co Donegal.

Two other people are in a serious condition after the incident in Baltoney, Gortahork, on Friday night.

The collision occurred around 9.30pm when the car struck the gable wall of the house.

A Garda spokesperson said: “The driver of the vehicle, a male in his teens, was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene.

“A rear seat passenger, a male in his 20s, was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Both bodies have been removed from the scene to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital where post-mortem examinations will take place in due course.

“The male front seat passenger, aged in his 20s, and the male rear seat passenger, aged in his teens, were removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital and both remain in a serious condition.”

Gardai have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

The spokesperson said: “The road will remain closed and local diversions are in place.

“A technical examination is due to be carried out by Garda forensic collision investigators today.”