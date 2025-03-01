Starmer calls Trump and Macron after meeting Ukraine’s Zelensky

Sir Keir Starmer spoke with US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron after welcoming Volodymyr Zelensky to Downing Street.

The calls took place after the Prime Minister insisted Ukraine had “full backing across the United Kingdom” in a No 10 meeting with the country’s president, the PA news agency understands.

Sir Keir also told the Ukrainian leader that Britain stands with his nation “for as long as it may take”.

The Prime Minister’s call to Mr Trump comes after the US president’s unprecedented public clash with Mr Zelensky in the White House’s Oval Office.

During the diplomatic blowout broadcast around the world, Mr Trump claimed his Ukrainian counterpart was “gambling with World War Three”.

The Ukrainian leader was also accused of not being thankful enough for US military aid by both the US president and his vice president JD Vance, after he attempted to question some of their claims.

President Donald Trump, right, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office at the White House on Friday in Washington (Mystyslav Chernov/AP)

The spat has shaken the foundations of Nato, with European allies rallying to Ukraine’s side, while Mr Trump’s American backers have insisted he was standing up for their country’s interests.

Media reports from the US suggested Mr Trump considered cutting off all aid to Ukraine following their clash.

The Prime Minister’s call with Mr Trump is the second in two days, as he seeks to act as a bridge between Europe and America and keep the transatlantic Nato alliance together.

In contrast with the terse exchange in the Oval Office, Mr Zelensky praised his meeting with the Prime Minister as “meaningful and warm”.

Sir Keir, who usually stands at the doorstep of No 10 to greet world leaders, walked towards Mr Zelensky to meet him as he arrived.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at 10 Downing Street during a bilateral meeting (Peter Nicholls/PA)

They then shared a hug before approaching the famous black door of No 10 together.

A group of pro-Ukrainian demonstrators could be seen outside the gates of the street, and were heard to cheer as Mr Zelensky’s convoy drove by.

“That is the people of the United Kingdom coming out to demonstrate how much they support you and how much they support Ukraine,” Sir Keir later told Mr Zelensky at the top of their meeting in Downing Street’s White Room.

At the end of their meeting, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and her Ukrainian counterpart Sergii Marchenko signed a £2.26 billion loan agreement to support Kyiv’s military and the costs of rebuilding after the war.

Ministers expect the loan will be repaid with the profits from frozen Russian assets.

European leaders will join Sir Keir and Mr Zelensky in central London on Sunday for a defence summit.

The gathering, which has gained renewed impetus after the Oval Office clash, is aimed at preparing Europe for how it will police any future peace in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister believes a deal will have to involve US military assets providing surveillance, intelligence and potentially warplanes giving air cover to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching another bid to conquer his neighbour.

The King will also meet with the Ukrainian leader on Sunday as part of his visit to Britain.

Ahead of the summit, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the Prime Minister should push European leaders for “concrete things” to help Ukraine, such as Germany granting Kyiv permission to use its Taurus missiles.