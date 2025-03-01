Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney welcomes grandson

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney has welcomed a new grandson and said his family’s hearts are “bursting with love”.

Mr Swinney shared a picture of himself cradling the new arrival in a post on X on Saturday afternoon.

He wrote: “Some lovely news. My daughter Judith and her husband Paul have had a baby son, Rua.

“A warm welcome to my beautiful Grandson. We are all bursting with love.”

Dozens of people have responded with messages of congratulation to the First Minister, who has three children.