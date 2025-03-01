New rehab service to help NHS staff with joint and muscle pain back into work

NHS staff with muscle and joint pain will be helped to return to work as part of a new rehabilitation service.

The programme, offered by the Government and Nuffield Health, will provide free support to health service workers in England suffering from conditions such as arthritis.

Musculoskeletal conditions are one of the leading causes of absence among NHS staff, and the programme will benefit 4,000 frontline workers, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

NHS staff will receive 12 weeks of exercise and support led by personal trainers as part of the service.

It will be rolled out at 10 NHS trusts in London, Birmingham and the North West before being expanded nationally later in the year.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the programme will “help get thousands of NHS staff back to work, improve their quality of life, and allow them to continue to cut waiting lists”.