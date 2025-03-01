Microsoft says ‘majority’ of hit services recovering after outage

Microsoft has said “a majority” of its Outlook services that users were unable to access are now recovering.

The tech giant investigated an issue on Saturday that caused an outage to users of “various Microsoft 365 services”.

According to service status website Downdetector, users began reporting problems with the tech giant’s services at about 8.40pm.

More than 9,000 reports had been received by 9.15pm, and the issue particularly affected users in London and Manchester, according to the website.

Microsoft said in a post on X: “Our telemetry indicates that a majority of impacted services are recovering following our change.

“We’ll keep monitoring until impact has been resolved for all services.”

It said it had “identified a potential cause of impact” at about 10pm.

Microsoft previously suffered an outage affecting its emails and Teams collaboration app in November.