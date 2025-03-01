Microsoft investigating outage affecting Outlook services

Microsoft has said it is investigating an issue that has left users unable to access Outlook features and services.

Users posted on social media about outages with their email accounts on Saturday evening.

According to service status website Downdetector, users began reporting problems with the tech giant’s services at around 8.40pm.

Almost 9,000 reports had been received by 9.15pm, with the issue particularly affecting users in London and Manchester, according to the website.

Microsoft said in a post on X: “We’re investigating an issue in which users may be unable to access Outlook features and services.”

In a follow-up post shortly afterwards, it added: “We’re reviewing available telemetry and customer-provided logs to understand the impact.

“We’ve confirmed this issue is impacting various Microsoft 365 services.”

The tech giant also suffered an outage affecting its emails and Teams collaboration app in November.