Man stabbed several times after police had removed woman from scene

A man has been stabbed several times after police had earlier taken a woman away from the scene of the incident.

West Yorkshire Police said they were investigating after the man was found in a vehicle with serious injuries, after an assault on Almondbury Bank, Huddersfield, shortly after 4.50am on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition.

Officers had attended the scene “a short time before” the incident and taken a woman to a place of safety after a report of a concern for safety, the force said.

A referral has been made to the force’s Professional Standards Directorate to review the wider circumstances.

Detective inspector Sarah Bradley said: “We are treating this incident as attempted murder and as a targeted attack.

“We have a scene in place and have significant inquiries ongoing to ensure the person or persons responsible are arrested and brought to justice.

“We would like to speak to anyone who has witnessed any part of this incident or seen anyone behaving suspiciously in the vicinity.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Kirklees District CID online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250117263, or to contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.