Dry, sunny conditions for most of UK this weekend to mark start of spring

The start of spring will see fine and dry weather for most the country over the weekend, with settled conditions staying well into next week.

While parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England may be cloudier with some patchy rain, there will be sunshine and mild temperatures across the UK in a “fine start to March”, the Met Office said.

Saturday is the first day of meteorological spring, which covers the months of March, April and May.

Last year’s meteorological spring was the warmest on record, when the average mean temperature for the UK was 9.37C.

Newborn lambs could be seen during a bright morning in Warwickshire on Saturday (Jacob King/PA)

Honor Criswick, meteorologist at the Met Office, said any widespread frost or fog will clear away from central and southern areas on Saturday morning to allow “plenty of bright weather”.

She said: “We do have this area of cloud, this quite weak frontal system, edging its way in at times.

“That might spring bit of hazy sunshine as we head towards the afternoon, perhaps the odd light, patchy bit of rain and drizzle across northern areas, but across Scotland, Northern Ireland, plenty of sunny spells here.”

Temperatures will remain similar to the last couple of days and around average for the time of year, with highs of 10C or 11C widely on Saturday.

A cold start on Sunday will again brighten up nicely with sunshine remaining across parts of the south and south east, while it will be a slightly cloudier and breezier day for Northern Ireland and northern England, Ms Criswick said.

Light outbreaks of rain may occur in the far north west of Scotland by the evening, but temperatures will again remain steady with high of 10C to 11C.

A ridge of high pressure will stick around into next week, meaning there will be “plenty of fine weather on the cards”, the forecaster added.

The astronomical spring, which refers to the position of Earth’s orbit in relation to the Sun, begins on March 20.