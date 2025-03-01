‘Ambush’, ‘appalling’- media reacts to Trump and Zelensky’s showdown

Britain’s media has condemned US President Donald Trump after his bitter Oval Office confrontation with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

In front of a packed media crowd, the Ukrainian president, Mr Trump and vice president JD Vance spoke over and interrupted each other.

The US president accused Mr Zelensky of “gambling with World War Three” and his deputy said the Ukrainian leader was being “disrespectful”, claiming he had not been thankful for US military aid.

Plans for the two countries to sign a Ukrainian minerals deal in exchange for continued US support were also put on hold as Mr Zelensky abruptly left the White House.

The Sun labels Mr Zelensky a “global hero” who “led his wronged country’s brave defence against a tyrant’s war machine”.

“His ambush by Donald Trump and his vice-president as the world watched was a shocking spectacle,” the newspaper writes.

“Zelensky flew to Washington hoping to secure Ukraine’s future, only to be degraded and sent home with no minerals deal.

“His courage and leadership have earned him far more respect than the undeserved humiliation he received on live TV.”

Sentiments are echoed by the Daily Mirror, which also describes the interaction as an “ambush” and Mr Trump as a “bully”.

“One is leading his country’s fight for survival,” the editorial says.

“The other prefers to showboat in front of TV cameras as if he is on The Apprentice.”

But Mr Trump’s deputy does not escape unscathed.

The Independent claims Mr Vance was in “performative propaganda mode”, labelling the conflict “one of the most shameful episodes in the history of American diplomacy”.

And the Daily Telegraph writes the White House leadership was in the wrong “factually, geopolitically and morally”, labelling Mr Trump’s outburst “unprecedented”.

“The Western alliance appears to be on the brink,” the newspaper says, later adding: “It was a chilling scene which will have worried everyone in Britain and Europe concerned for the security of their continent.”

But iWeekend rules Ukraine’s president “maintained his dignity” even if he “showed too little diplomacy when it might have benefited his people”.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during an interview with Bret Baier during a taping of FOX News Channel’s Special Report (AP/Jose Luis Magana)

“The provocations came from Trump and JD Vance, whose crass attempt to embarrass Zelensky will delight their supporters but dismay America’s allies,” it read.

“Putin must be laughing his head off.”

Others maintain more neutrality, instead focusing on the “uncharted waters” now surrounding Ukrainian peace talks and the groundwork laid by Sir Keir Starmer during his White House visit on Thursday, in which he sought to ensure a “US backstop” for European peacekeeping forces.

“British policy on Ukraine has been thrown into turmoil,” The Times writes.

“With no US guarantee — and that situation is likely to persist so long as Mr Zelensky remains in power — deploying troops to Ukraine seems like a non-starter.

“Britain and its Nato allies in Europe simply lack the means by themselves to deter Russian forces.”

Similarly, the Daily Express calls the “fractious meeting” a “sharp reminder of the gravity of the Ukraine crisis”.

“The last thing the world needs is a row between two democracies while Vladimir Putin’s forces are working to cement gains,” the editorial adds.

Ending its editorial on a sombre note, The Guardian reports Sunday’s defence summit of European leaders in London is “more crucial than ever” after Mr Trump’s “blistering” attack on Ukraine’s leader.

“The extent of their erstwhile ally’s betrayal is now undeniable.

“Kyiv is the first but not the only victim.

“The extent to which European countries are able to formulate a plan for acting accordingly, and in unison, will be critical to Ukraine’s future, and to the continent’s.”