What the papers say – February 28

Sir Keir Starmer’s meeting with US President Donald Trump dominates the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

The Times says the White House meeting saw the president offer a trade deal without American tariffs and talk up the chances of ending the war in Ukraine.

Mr Trump said the US would not provide any military help for any European peacekeeping force in Ukraine according to the Financial Times, while The Guardian reports he insisted Russian President Vladimir Putin would “keep his word” over any deal.

The Daily Express focuses on the prospect of what the president called “a great trade deal” and his praise for Brexit.

Mr Trump also backed Sir Keir’s deal to hand the Chagos Islands over to Mauritius, according to The Daily Telegraph.

An invitation for a second state visit for the president is reflected on several front pages, The Independent and Daily Mirror both saying it was Sir Keir’s “Trump card” during the meeting.

The Sun also focuses on the royal invitation with Mr Trump describing the King as “wonderful”.

The i Paper describes the meeting as a “diplomatic win” for “Charmer Starmer” while the Daily Mail heralds an “unlikely bromance” between the two men.

Several papers find room for the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, Metro leads on the mystery surrounding the discovery of their bodies at their home in New Mexico.