Skype to shut down in May, Microsoft announces

Microsoft has said it is “retiring” online messaging and calling service Skype in May.

The US tech giant said the move would allow it to focus on its modern online communications platform, Teams, which offers online meeting tools as well as calling and chat features.

Skype first launched in 2003, before being acquired by eBay in 2005 and then by Microsoft in 2011 for 8.5 billion dollars, which used it to replace its Windows Live Messenger service.

The most recent user numbers, from February 2023, showed Skype was used by 36 million people each day, and at its peak it was one of the most popular tools on the internet, becoming the go-to platform in the early days of online video calls in the 2000s and 2010s.

In recent years, however, it has been superseded by Teams – Microsoft’s latest online collaboration service – which gained huge popularity during the pandemic and the embrace of remote working.

In a blog post announcing the shutdown, Microsoft said: “Skype has been an integral part of shaping modern communications and supporting countless meaningful moments, and we are honoured to have been part of the journey.

“We also understand that change can be challenging and want you to know that we’re here to support you every step of the way.

“We’re excited about the new opportunities that Teams brings and are committed to helping you stay connected in new and meaningful ways.”

Microsoft said that in the coming days, it will give Skype users the option to move to Teams for free, as well as the opportunity to export their Skype data.

Skype will shut down on May 5, the company confirmed.