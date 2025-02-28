Oval Office confrontation extraordinary and unsettling – Irish premier Martin

Irish premier Micheal Martin has described the Oval Office encounter between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “quite extraordinary” and “very unsettling”.

The Taoiseach said he believes Europe will continue to stand with Ukraine, but added that it also has to keep engaging with the US.

It came as it emerged that deputy premier Simon Harris had spoken to the Ukrainian foreign minister and ambassador to Ireland to express Ireland’s “full solidarity” following the heated scenes in the White House.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin (left) during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky at Shannon Airport earlier this week (Noel Sweeney/PA)

Mr Martin met with the Ukrainian president this week when he stopped in Ireland on his way to the US, and is due to meet the US president in March to mark St Patrick’s Day.

He was asked about the exchange between the two leaders during an appearance on RTE’s The Late Late Show.

The Taoiseach said: “It was quite extraordinary, very, very unsettling.”

Mr Martin paid tribute to the courage of Mr Zelensky in his opposition to the Russian invasion.

He added: “I have the utmost admiration for him and for the resilience of the Ukrainian people in fighting back the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“There was a lot of diplomacy on this week, beginning with Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the White House, followed by Keir Starmer, followed by President Zelensky.

“The whole idea around it was the idea of peace we all want, but there is a big issue for Europe.

“Europe does not trust President Putin, and with good reason given what happened in the Crimean invasion and so on.”

Asked if Europe still trusted Mr Trump, the Irish premier said: “I think Europe will continue to engage. I think Europe is worried.

“I think Europe has already to a certain extent made up its mind that it has to do an awful lot more itself in terms of defence, in terms of independence.

“President Macron has been saying that for quite some time and that is happening and that will escalate.

“The fear, for the Baltics in particular, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, they have an existential fear that if Ukraine falls they are next.

“Russia is spending 10% of its GDP on arms and on weapons.

“So there is a sense in Europe that Russia is coming in Europe’s direction and now they feel they don’t have the sufficiency of support to repel them.”

Mr Martin said it was a “very fluid time” but stressed that engagement with the United States had to continue.

He said he believes Mr Trump wants to secure a peace deal in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Mr Martin added: “What we are saying, and what President Zelensky is saying is it can’t just be another ceasefire that is not sustainable, that will get breached and has no security guarantees.

“Europe is saying, particularly France and the United Kingdom, that they are prepared to be a part of a deterrence against any future Russian aggression.

“I think Europe will stand with Ukraine, this has been a huge, unsettling setback today, there is no doubt about that but we can’t lose hope here.

“We’ve got to hold our nerve in Europe, we have got to get behind Ukraine, engage with the United States and others with a view to giving Ukraine the security that it requires.”

A spokesperson for Mr Harris said: “The Tanaiste has spoken to the Ukrainian foreign minister, who is in Washington DC, tonight and has also spoken to Ukraine’s ambassador to Ireland.

“He has expressed his full solidarity with them and support from the people of Ireland.”

After Mr Harris posted similar sentiments on X, Mr Zelensky responded: “Thank you for your support.”