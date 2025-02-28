Murder victim in 70s found on floor of flat, police say

A man in his 70s, who was murdered at a flat in Co Tyrone, was found with serious injuries on the floor of the property, police have said.

A murder investigation has been launched following the a report of a report of a fatal assault in the Lisnahull area of Dungannon just after 8pm on Thursday.

A senior officer said on Friday he would not speculate on the motive for the attack at Corrainey Park, but confirmed the victim had lived in the area for more than 20 years.

No arrests have been made.

The scene in Corrainey Park in Dungannon (PA)

Providing an update, Superintendent Peter Stevenson said: “Yesterday, a man tragically died following a serious assault inside a flat in the Corrainey Park area of Dungannon.

“Detectives from our major investigation have today launched a murder inquiry.

“We received a report yesterday evening at approximately 8pm and our officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The man, aged in his 70s, was found seriously injured on the living room floor of the property.”

The officer said the victim was pronounced dead shortly after the arrival of emergency services.

He added: “Our thoughts are very much with the man’s family and friends at this time as they struggle to come to terms with what has happened.

“Officers are at the scene today and are working to establish the full circumstances that led to this senseless attack.

“We are appealing to anyone who has information to come forward to speak to us.

“I want to provide reassurance to people in the local area that our officers will be doing everything in their power to conduct a thorough investigation into what happened.

“We would urge members of the public not to speculate.

“Cordons remain in place today and local residents will continue to see an increased visible police presence in the area.

“We understand the Corrainey Park residents and the wider Dungannon community have been left shocked and saddened by what has happened.”

Making an appeal for information, Mr Stevenson said: “Any detail, no matter how small, can be invaluable to police.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they might know something to speak to us.”

A significant police presence remained in the area where the victim died throughout Friday. SDLP Dungannon councillor Karol McQuade said people in the town are in shock following the death.

He said: “The local community in Dungannon are in shock at this incident that has claimed the life of a man in the area.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends as they come to terms with what has happened here.

“The public are concerned that this has taken place in their town, nobody expects something like this to happen on their doorsteps, but I have spoken to police and would urge people to remain calm.

“I would also ask people to remember there is a grieving family at the centre of this, and not to share rumours or videos on social media and to give the police space to carry out their investigation.”