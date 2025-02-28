Man charged with stealing firefighter’s helmet

A man has been charged with stealing a firefighter’s helmet near to the scene of a fire.

Police said the incident occurred close to a fire on Dibden Road, Norwich, at around 10.30pm on January 20.

Jacob Bristow, 48, of Thorpe Road, Norwich, was charged with theft after a man was arrested on Thursday and taken in for questioning.

He was also charged with two separate counts of theft from shops in Norwich city centre, Norfolk Police said.

Bristow has been released on bail and will appear before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on April 11.